Taylor Polynomial A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point a by using the function's derivatives at that point. The nth-order Taylor polynomial includes terms up to the nth derivative, providing a polynomial approximation that becomes more accurate as n increases. Recommended video: 07:00 07:00 Taylor Polynomials

Remainder Term (Lagrange Form) The remainder term Rₙ measures the error between the actual function and its nth-order Taylor polynomial. In Lagrange form, it is expressed using the (n+1)th derivative evaluated at some point between a and x, multiplied by (x - a)^(n+1) divided by (n+1)!. Recommended video: 06:32 06:32 Alternating Series Remainder