Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Taylor Polynomial Approximation
A Taylor polynomial approximates a function near a point using a finite sum of its derivatives at that point. The nth-order Taylor polynomial centered at 0 (Maclaurin polynomial) uses derivatives up to order n to estimate the function's value close to zero.
Remainder (Error) Term in Taylor Series
The remainder term quantifies the difference between the actual function value and its Taylor polynomial approximation. It provides an upper bound on the error, often expressed using the Lagrange form involving the (n+1)th derivative evaluated at some point in the interval.
Bounding the Error for Exponential Functions
For functions like e^x, all derivatives are e^x, which are positive and increasing for positive x. To bound the error, evaluate the maximum value of the (n+1)th derivative on the interval from 0 to the point of approximation, ensuring the error estimate is valid.
