84–87. Sequences by recurrence relations

The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.





a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.

b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.





aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ(1 − aₙ);a₀ = 0.3