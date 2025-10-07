{Use of Tech} Fibonacci sequence

The famous Fibonacci sequence was proposed by Leonardo Pisano, also known as Fibonacci, in about A.D. 1200 as a model for the growth of rabbit populations.





It is given by the recurrence relation: fₙ₊₁ = fₙ + fₙ₋₁,for n = 1, 2, 3, … where f₀ = 1 and f₁ = 1. Each term of the sequence is the sum of its two predecessors.





b.Is the sequence bounded?