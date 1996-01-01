Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
b.If limₙ→∞aₙ = 0 and limₙ→∞bₙ = ∞, then limₙ→∞aₙbₙ = 0.
51–56. {Use of Tech} Recurrence relations Consider the following recurrence relations. Make a table with at least ten terms and determine a plausible limit of the sequence or state that the sequence diverges.
aₙ₊₁ = 4aₙ + 1 a₀ = 1
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d.If {aₙ} = {1, ½, ⅓, ¼, ⅕, …} and
{bₙ} = {1, 0, ½, 0, ⅓, 0, ¼, 0, …},
then limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.
84–87. {Use of Tech} Sequences by recurrence relations
The following sequences, defined by a recurrence relation, are monotonic and bounded, and therefore converge by Theorem 10.5.
a.Examine the first three terms of the sequence to determine whether the sequence is nondecreasing or nonincreasing.
b.Use analytical methods to find the limit of the sequence.
aₙ₊₁ = 2aₙ(1 − aₙ);a₀ = 0.3
{Use of Tech} Drug Dosing
A patient takes 75 mg of a medication every 12 hours; 60% of the medication in the blood is eliminated every 12 hours.
c.Find the limit of the sequence. What is the physical meaning of this limit?
The first 4 terms of a sequence are {3,23,33,43,…}. Continuing this pattern, find the 7th term.
Determine the first 3 terms of the sequence given by the general formula
an=n!+11