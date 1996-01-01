9–20. Arc length calculations Find the arc length of the following curves on the given interval.
y = x^3/2 / 3 − x^1/2 on [4, 16]
y = (x²+2)^3/2 / 3 on [0, 1]
Suppose a cut is made through a solid object perpendicular to the x-axis at a particular point x. Explain the meaning of A(x).
A solid has a circular base; cross sections perpendicular to the base are squares. What method should be used to find the volume of the solid?
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=√cos x and the x-axis on [0, π/2]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis (see figures).
c. Write an integral for the volume of the solid.
Let R be the region bounded by the curve y=cos^−1x and the x-axis on [0, 1]. A solid of revolution is obtained by revolving R about the y-axis (see figures).
b. Find an expression for the area A(y) of a cross section of the solid at a point y in [0,π/2].