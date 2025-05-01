Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Consider the differential equation dy/dx = x y + x. Which of the following best describes this equation?
A
It is neither linear nor separable.
B
It is both linear and separable.
C
It is separable but not linear.
D
It is linear but not separable.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the definition of a linear differential equation. A first-order linear differential equation has the form: , where P(x) and Q(x) are functions of x.
Step 2: Rewrite the given equation . Observe that it can be rearranged as , which matches the form of a linear differential equation with and .
Step 3: Determine if the equation is separable. A separable differential equation can be written in the form , where the variables x and y can be separated into two distinct functions. In this case, cannot be separated into such a form because the term is added to , making separation impossible.
Step 4: Conclude that the equation is linear because it fits the form of a linear differential equation, but it is not separable because the variables cannot be separated into distinct functions of x and y.
Step 5: Verify the classification of the equation. Based on the analysis, the correct description is: 'It is linear but not separable.'
