Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Basics of Differential Equations
Multiple Choice
Solve the differential equation 4 y'' + y' + y = x^2 - 5x using the method of undetermined coefficients. What is the general solution?
A
y = C_1 e^{-1/8 x} + C_2 e^{-1/2 x} + x^2 - 5x + 10
B
y = C_1 e^{-1/8 x} + C_2 e^{-1/2 x} + x^2 - 5x
C
y = C_1 e^{-1/8 x} + C_2 e^{-1/2 x} + x^2 - 5x + 10
D
y = C_1 e^{-1/8 x} + C_2 e^{-1/2 x} + x^2 - 5x + 20
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of differential equation. The given equation is a second-order linear differential equation with constant coefficients: 4y'' + y' + y = x^2 - 5x. The right-hand side (x^2 - 5x) suggests that the method of undetermined coefficients is appropriate for solving this equation.
Step 2: Solve the homogeneous equation. First, consider the associated homogeneous equation: 4y'' + y' + y = 0. Solve this by finding the characteristic equation, which is obtained by substituting y = e^(rx): 4r^2 + r + 1 = 0. Solve this quadratic equation for r to find the roots, which will determine the complementary solution.
Step 3: Determine the particular solution. For the non-homogeneous part (x^2 - 5x), propose a trial solution based on the form of the right-hand side. Since the right-hand side is a polynomial of degree 2, the trial solution should be of the form y_p = Ax^2 + Bx + C. Substitute y_p into the original equation to solve for the coefficients A, B, and C.
Step 4: Combine the solutions. The general solution to the differential equation is the sum of the complementary solution (from Step 2) and the particular solution (from Step 3). Write the general solution as y = y_c + y_p, where y_c is the solution to the homogeneous equation and y_p is the particular solution.
Step 5: Verify the solution. Substitute the general solution back into the original differential equation to ensure that it satisfies the equation. This step confirms the correctness of the solution and ensures that all terms are accounted for.
