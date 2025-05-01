Step 3: Determine the particular solution. For the non-homogeneous part (x^2 - 5x), propose a trial solution based on the form of the right-hand side. Since the right-hand side is a polynomial of degree 2, the trial solution should be of the form y_p = Ax^2 + Bx + C. Substitute y_p into the original equation to solve for the coefficients A, B, and C.