Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Piecewise Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following correctly describes the piecewise function graphed below, where the graph consists of a line with slope 2 for x < 1 and a constant value 3 for x ≥ 1?
A
f(x) = 2x ext{ for } x < 1; \, f(x) = 3 ext{ for } x \\geq 1
B
f(x) = 3 ext{ for } x < 1; \, f(x) = 2x ext{ for } x \\geq 1
C
f(x) = 2x ext{ for } x < 1; \, f(x) = x + 3 ext{ for } x \\geq 1
D
f(x) = 2x + 1 ext{ for } x < 1; \, f(x) = 3 ext{ for } x \\geq 1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks us to identify the correct piecewise function that describes the given graph. The graph consists of two parts: a line with slope 2 for x < 1, and a constant value of 3 for x ≥ 1.
Step 2: Recall the general form of a piecewise function. A piecewise function is defined as different expressions for different intervals of the domain. For example, f(x) = {expression1 for interval1; expression2 for interval2}.
Step 3: Analyze the first part of the graph. For x < 1, the graph is described as a line with slope 2. The equation of a line is generally written as y = mx + b, where m is the slope. Since the slope is 2, the equation for this part is f(x) = 2x.
Step 4: Analyze the second part of the graph. For x ≥ 1, the graph is described as a constant value of 3. A constant function is written as f(x) = c, where c is the constant value. Therefore, for this part, f(x) = 3.
Step 5: Combine the two parts into a piecewise function. Based on the analysis, the piecewise function is f(x) = 2x for x < 1; f(x) = 3 for x ≥ 1. This matches the first option provided in the problem.
