Piecewise Functions A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value's range. Each 'piece' of the function applies to a specific interval of the domain. Understanding how to construct and interpret these functions is crucial for solving problems that involve different behaviors over different intervals.

Domain and Range The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values, while the range is the set of all possible output values. For piecewise functions, it's essential to identify the domain for each piece to ensure the function is correctly defined over its entire range. This helps in writing accurate piecewise formulas.