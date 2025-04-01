Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Piecewise Functions
4:06 minutes
Problem 1.37.1
Textbook Question
In Exercises 37 and 38, write a piecewise formula for the function.
<IMAGE>
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the different intervals on the x-axis where the function changes its behavior. This is typically where the graph has breaks or changes direction.
For each interval, determine the formula that represents the function. This involves analyzing the graph and identifying the type of function (e.g., linear, quadratic) that fits the segment.
Write the piecewise function using the identified formulas for each interval. Use the format: f(x) = {formula1 for interval1, formula2 for interval2, ...}.
Ensure that the conditions for each interval are clearly defined, using inequalities to specify where each formula applies.
Double-check the continuity and endpoints of each interval to ensure the piecewise function accurately represents the graph across all specified intervals.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Piecewise Functions
A piecewise function is defined by different expressions based on the input value's range. Each 'piece' of the function applies to a specific interval of the domain. Understanding how to construct and interpret these functions is crucial for solving problems that involve different behaviors over different intervals.
Domain and Range
The domain of a function is the set of all possible input values, while the range is the set of all possible output values. For piecewise functions, it's essential to identify the domain for each piece to ensure the function is correctly defined over its entire range. This helps in writing accurate piecewise formulas.
Function Notation
Function notation involves expressing functions in a form like f(x) to denote the output of function f for input x. In piecewise functions, notation is used to specify different expressions for different intervals, often using conditions like 'if' or 'for' to clarify which expression applies to which part of the domain.
