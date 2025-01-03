Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
0. Functions
Piecewise Functions
5:17 minutes
Problem 29c
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Graphing equations Graph the following equations.
c. x² + 2x + y² + 4y + 1 = 0
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:5m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Conic Sections
Conic sections are the curves obtained by intersecting a plane with a double-napped cone. The equation given represents a conic section, specifically a circle or an ellipse, depending on the coefficients of the variables. Understanding how to identify and graph these shapes is essential for solving the problem.
Recommended video:
04:24
Graphing The Derivative - Special Cases
Completing the Square
Completing the square is a method used to transform a quadratic equation into a perfect square trinomial. This technique simplifies the process of graphing by allowing us to rewrite the equation in vertex form, making it easier to identify the center and radius of the conic section.
Recommended video:
3:03
Trig Values in Quadrants II, III, & IV Example 1
Graphing Techniques
Graphing techniques involve plotting points and understanding the shape of the graph based on the equation. For conic sections, knowing how to find key features such as vertices, axes of symmetry, and intercepts is crucial for accurately representing the graph on a coordinate plane.
Recommended video:
06:15
Graphing The Derivative
Related Videos
Related Practice