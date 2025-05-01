Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
In the context of extrema, if all the rates of change (derivatives) in a set of problems are negative, what does this indicate about the behavior of the functions involved?
A
The functions are constant on the intervals considered.
B
The functions have local minima at those points.
C
The functions are decreasing on the intervals considered.
D
The functions are increasing on the intervals considered.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of the derivative. The derivative of a function represents the rate of change of the function with respect to its input variable. If the derivative is negative, it indicates that the function is decreasing on the interval considered.
Step 2: Recall the definition of decreasing functions. A function is said to be decreasing on an interval if, for any two points x₁ and x₂ in the interval where x₁ < x₂, the function value at x₁ is greater than the function value at x₂ (f(x₁) > f(x₂)).
Step 3: Relate the behavior of the derivative to the function's behavior. If all the rates of change (derivatives) in a set of problems are negative, this means that the slope of the tangent line to the graph of the function is negative everywhere in the interval. This implies the function is decreasing on the interval.
Step 4: Eliminate incorrect options. The functions cannot be constant because a constant function has a derivative of zero, not negative. The functions cannot have local minima at those points because a local minimum requires the derivative to change sign from negative to positive. Similarly, the functions cannot be increasing because a positive derivative indicates increasing behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct interpretation is: 'The functions are decreasing on the intervals considered.' This aligns with the mathematical definition of decreasing functions and the behavior of negative derivatives.
