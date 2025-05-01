Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the difference between a relative maximum and an absolute maximum of a function on an interval I?
A
A relative maximum is always greater than the absolute maximum on the interval I.
B
An absolute maximum only occurs at the endpoints of the interval, while a relative maximum can occur anywhere.
C
There is no difference; both terms refer to the highest point on the interval I.
D
A relative maximum is a point where the function value is greater than or equal to all nearby values, while an absolute maximum is a point where the function value is greater than or equal to all values on the entire interval I.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a relative maximum. A relative maximum is a point on the graph of a function where the function value is greater than or equal to all nearby values within a small neighborhood around that point. This does not necessarily mean it is the highest value on the entire interval.
Step 2: Understand the concept of an absolute maximum. An absolute maximum is a point on the graph of a function where the function value is greater than or equal to all values of the function on the entire interval. This is the highest point on the interval.
Step 3: Compare the two concepts. A relative maximum is localized and depends on nearby values, while an absolute maximum is global and considers the entire interval.
Step 4: Note that a relative maximum can occur anywhere within the interval, including endpoints or interior points, while an absolute maximum can occur at endpoints or interior points depending on the function's behavior.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is: A relative maximum is a point where the function value is greater than or equal to all nearby values, while an absolute maximum is a point where the function value is greater than or equal to all values on the entire interval.
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning