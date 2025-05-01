Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
A tangent line approximation of a function value is an underestimate when the function is:
A
decreasing at the point of tangency
B
concave down at the point of tangency
C
concave up at the point of tangency
D
increasing at the point of tangency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tangent line approximation: The tangent line to a curve at a point provides a linear approximation to the function near that point. Whether this approximation is an overestimate or underestimate depends on the concavity of the function at the point of tangency.
Recall the definition of concavity: A function is concave up at a point if its second derivative is positive at that point, and concave down if its second derivative is negative at that point.
Analyze the behavior of the tangent line approximation: When a function is concave up at the point of tangency, the curve lies above the tangent line. This means the tangent line approximation will underestimate the actual function value.
Consider the role of the function's slope: If the function is increasing at the point of tangency, the tangent line will have a positive slope, but the concavity (up or down) determines whether the approximation is an overestimate or underestimate.
Conclude the reasoning: The tangent line approximation is an underestimate when the function is concave up at the point of tangency, regardless of whether the function is increasing or decreasing at that point.
