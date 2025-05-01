Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
Given the function f(x, y) = x^2 - y^2, which of the following statements correctly describes its local maxima, local minima, and saddle points?
A
The function has a local maximum at (0, 0) and no saddle points.
B
The function has a saddle point at (0, 0) and no local maxima or minima.
C
The function has both a local maximum and a local minimum at (0, 0).
D
The function has a local minimum at (0, 0) and no saddle points.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: To analyze the local maxima, minima, and saddle points of the function f(x, y) = x^2 - y^2, start by finding the critical points. Critical points occur where the partial derivatives of f with respect to x and y are both zero. Compute the partial derivatives: ∂f/∂x = 2x and ∂f/∂y = -2y.
Step 2: Set the partial derivatives equal to zero to find the critical points. Solve 2x = 0 and -2y = 0, which gives x = 0 and y = 0. Therefore, the critical point is at (0, 0).
Step 3: To classify the critical point, use the second derivative test. Compute the second partial derivatives: ∂²f/∂x² = 2, ∂²f/∂y² = -2, and the mixed partial derivative ∂²f/∂x∂y = 0.
Step 4: Calculate the determinant of the Hessian matrix, which is given by D = (∂²f/∂x²)(∂²f/∂y²) - (∂²f/∂x∂y)². Substitute the values: D = (2)(-2) - (0)² = -4. Since D < 0, the critical point at (0, 0) is a saddle point.
Step 5: Conclude that the function f(x, y) = x^2 - y^2 has a saddle point at (0, 0) and no local maxima or minima. This matches the correct answer provided in the problem.
