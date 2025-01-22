Postage rates Assume postage for sending a first-class letter in the United States is $0.47 for the first ounce (up to and including 1 oz) plus $0.21 for each additional ounce (up to and including each additional ounce).





a. Graph the function p=f(w) that gives the postage p for sending a letter that weighs w ounces, for 0<w≤3.5.