Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. In this case, we are interested in the limit of the tangent function as x approaches π/2 from the right. Understanding limits helps in analyzing the continuity and behavior of functions, especially at points where they may not be defined. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Tangent Function The tangent function, denoted as tan(x), is a periodic function defined as the ratio of the sine and cosine functions: tan(x) = sin(x)/cos(x). It has vertical asymptotes where the cosine function is zero, such as at x = π/2, leading to undefined values. Recognizing the properties of the tangent function is crucial for analyzing its limits and graphing its behavior. Recommended video: 05:13 05:13 Slopes of Tangent Lines