Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding the function's behavior near points of interest, including points where the function may not be defined. For example, the limit of tan(x) as x approaches π/2 from the left indicates how the function behaves as it nears this vertical asymptote. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Vertical Asymptotes Vertical asymptotes occur in functions where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. For the tangent function, vertical asymptotes are found at odd multiples of π/2, where the function is undefined. Understanding vertical asymptotes is crucial for analyzing the limits of functions like tan(x) and for sketching accurate graphs. Recommended video: 3:40 3:40 Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1