1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
1:46 minutes
Problem 51b
Analyze the following limits. Then sketch a graph of y=tanx with the window [−π,π]×[−10,10]and use your graph to check your work.
lim x→π/2^− tan x
Verified Solution
Video duration:1m
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding the function's behavior near points of interest, including points where the function may not be defined. For example, the limit of tan(x) as x approaches π/2 from the left indicates how the function behaves as it nears this vertical asymptote.
One-Sided Limits
Vertical Asymptotes
Vertical asymptotes occur in functions where the function approaches infinity or negative infinity as the input approaches a certain value. For the tangent function, vertical asymptotes are found at odd multiples of π/2, where the function is undefined. Understanding vertical asymptotes is crucial for analyzing the limits of functions like tan(x) and for sketching accurate graphs.
Introduction to Cotangent Graph Example 1
Graphing Trigonometric Functions
Graphing trigonometric functions, such as y = tan(x), involves understanding their periodic nature and key features like asymptotes, intercepts, and periodicity. The tangent function has a period of π and exhibits vertical asymptotes at odd multiples of π/2. By sketching the graph within a specified window, one can visually confirm the behavior of the function and the accuracy of calculated limits.
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
