Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
The position function of a particle is given by s(t) = t^3 - 6t^2 + 9t + 2. At what time t is the speed of the particle minimum?
A
t = 0
B
t = 2
C
t = 1
D
t = 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the speed of the particle is the absolute value of its velocity. Velocity is the derivative of the position function s(t). Begin by finding the derivative of s(t), which is v(t) = ds/dt = 3t^2 - 12t + 9.
Step 2: To find when the speed is minimum, first identify the critical points of the velocity function v(t). Set v(t) = 0 and solve for t: 3t^2 - 12t + 9 = 0.
Step 3: Factorize the quadratic equation 3t^2 - 12t + 9 = 0. This simplifies to 3(t - 1)(t - 3) = 0, giving t = 1 and t = 3 as critical points.
Step 4: Evaluate the speed (absolute value of velocity) at the critical points t = 1 and t = 3, as well as at the endpoints of the given interval (if applicable). Compare these values to determine where the speed is minimum.
Step 5: Confirm the result by analyzing the behavior of the velocity function v(t) and its absolute value |v(t)| around the critical points. This ensures the minimum speed is correctly identified.
Watch next
Master Finding Extrema Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning