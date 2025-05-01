Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
Which of the following could be a turning point for the continuous function f(x)?
A
x = 5
B
x = -2
C
x = 0
D
x = 10
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a turning point. A turning point occurs where the derivative of the function, f'(x), equals zero or is undefined, and the function changes direction (from increasing to decreasing or vice versa). This is typically associated with local maxima or minima.
Step 2: To determine if a given x-value is a turning point, calculate the derivative of the function, f'(x), and evaluate it at the given x-values. Check if f'(x) = 0 or is undefined at these points.
Step 3: After identifying where f'(x) = 0 or is undefined, analyze the behavior of the function around these points. Use the second derivative test or analyze the sign change of f'(x) to confirm if the function changes direction at these points.
Step 4: Apply this process to each of the given x-values (x = 5, x = -2, x = 0, x = 10). Check if f'(x) = 0 or is undefined at these points and confirm if the function changes direction.
Step 5: Based on the analysis, identify which x-values correspond to turning points. Remember, not all points where f'(x) = 0 or is undefined are turning points; the function must also change direction at these points.
