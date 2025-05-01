Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives
Intro to Extrema
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is a possible turning point for the continuous function f(x)?
A
A point where f(x) is not defined
B
A point where f'(x) 0 and f''(x) = 0
C
A point where f'(x) = 0 and f''(x) 0
D
A point where f'(x) = 0 and f''(x) = 0
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of a turning point. A turning point is a point on the graph of a function where the function changes direction, such as transitioning from increasing to decreasing or vice versa. Mathematically, this occurs when the first derivative f'(x) equals zero.
Step 2: Analyze the role of the second derivative f''(x). The second derivative provides information about the concavity of the function. If f''(x) ≠ 0 at a point where f'(x) = 0, it indicates a change in concavity, confirming a turning point.
Step 3: Consider the case where f''(x) = 0. If f''(x) = 0 at a point where f'(x) = 0, this does not necessarily indicate a turning point. It could be an inflection point or a flat region, depending on higher-order derivatives.
Step 4: Evaluate the other options provided in the problem. A point where f(x) is not defined cannot be a turning point because the function must be continuous and differentiable at the turning point. Similarly, a point where f'(x) ≠ 0 cannot be a turning point because the slope is not zero.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct condition for a turning point is when f'(x) = 0 and f''(x) ≠ 0, as this ensures the function changes direction and the concavity shifts.
