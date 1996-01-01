7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
10. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) e⁻²ˣ dx
13. ∫ (from 0 to ∞) cos x dx
16. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) (1/(x² + a²)) dx, a > 0
19. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) (3x² + 1)/(x³ + x) dx
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
36. ∫ (from e² to ∞) 1/(x lnᵖ x) dx, p > 1