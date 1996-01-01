7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
22. ∫ (from -∞ to -2) (1/x²) sin(π/2) dx
25. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) e³ˣ/(1 + e⁶ˣ) dx
33. ∫ (from 2 to ∞) 1/(y ln y) dy
36. ∫ (from e² to ∞) 1/(x lnᵖ x) dx, p > 1
42. ∫ (from 3 to 4) 1/(x-3)³ᐟ² dx
44. ∫ (from 0 to ln 3) eʸ/(eʸ-1)⁷ᐟ³ dy
47. ∫ (from 0 to 10) 1/∜(10 - x) dx