58–61. Arc length Find the length of the following curves.
y = 2x+4 on [−2,2] (Use calculus.)
Volume of a sphere Let R be the region bounded by the upper half of the circle x²+y² = r² and the x-axis. A sphere of radius r is obtained by revolving R about the x-axis.
a. Use the shell method to verify that the volume of a sphere of radius r is 4/3 πr³.
b. Repeat part (a) using the disk method.
Surface area and volume Let f(x) = 1/3 x³ and let R be the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval [0, 2].
b. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the y-axis.
A torus (doughnut) A torus is formed when a circle of radius 2 centered at (3, 0) is revolved about the y-axis.
b. Use the washer method to write an integral for the volume of the torus.
c. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
Surface area of a cone Find the surface area of a cone (excluding the base) with radius 4 and height 8 using integration and a surface area integral.