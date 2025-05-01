Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Calculate the double integral of f(x, y) = x + y over the region R, where R is the rectangle defined by 0 \leq x \leq 2 and 1 \leq y \leq 3.
A
16
B
12
C
8
D
10
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with calculating the double integral of the function f(x, y) = x + y over the rectangular region R defined by 0 ≤ x ≤ 2 and 1 ≤ y ≤ 3. This involves integrating with respect to x and y over the given bounds.
Step 2: Write the double integral in mathematical form. The integral can be expressed as: . Substitute the bounds of the rectangle: .
Step 3: Perform the inner integral with respect to x. Treat y as a constant while integrating x + y with respect to x. The result of the inner integral is: . Compute each term separately.
Step 4: Evaluate the inner integral. For the first term, , use the formula for the integral of x: . For the second term, , treat y as a constant and integrate: . Substitute the bounds for both terms.
Step 5: Perform the outer integral with respect to y. After evaluating the inner integral, you will have an expression in terms of y. Integrate this result over the bounds y = 1 to y = 3. Use the same techniques as before to compute the final result.
