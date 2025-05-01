Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Multiple Choice
Determine the area of the region bounded by y = x + sin x, the x-axis, x = 0, and x = π.
A
2π
B
π - 2
C
π + 2
D
π
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the region to be analyzed. The region is bounded by the curve y = x + sin(x), the x-axis (y = 0), and the vertical lines x = 0 and x = π.
Step 2: Set up the definite integral to calculate the area. The area is given by the integral of the function y = x + sin(x) with respect to x, over the interval [0, π]. The integral is:
Step 3: Break the integral into two parts for simplicity: and . This simplifies the computation.
Step 4: Compute the first integral, , which represents the area under the line y = x. The antiderivative of x is . Evaluate this from 0 to π.
Step 5: Compute the second integral, , which represents the area under the curve y = sin(x). The antiderivative of sin(x) is -cos(x). Evaluate this from 0 to π. Add the results of both integrals to find the total area.
