63. Average Lifetime The average time until a computer chip fails (see Exercise 62) is 0.00005 ∫(from 0 to ∞) t e^(-0.00005t) dt. Find this value.
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)
81. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (sin²x) / x² dx
84. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (2 + cos x) / x² dx
88. Incorrect Calculation
b. Evaluate ∫(from -1 to 1) dx/x or show that the integral does not exist.
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
82. ∫ (from -∞ to -1) dx/(x - 1)⁴
84. ∫ (from 0 to π) sec²x dx*(Note: Potential improperness at x = π/2)*