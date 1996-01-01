77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
84. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (2 + cos x) / x² dx
87. Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
d. If ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-p) dx exists, then ∫(from 1 to ∞) x^(-q) dx exists (where q > p).
88. Incorrect Calculation
b. Evaluate ∫(from -1 to 1) dx/x or show that the integral does not exist.
82-88. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or show that the integral diverges.
82. ∫ (from -∞ to -1) dx/(x - 1)⁴
86. ∫ (from -∞ to ∞) x³/(1 + x⁸) dx
89–91. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
89. ∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/(x⁵ + x⁴ + x³ + 1)
92. Integral with a parameter For what values of p does the integral
∫ (from 1 to ∞) dx/xlnᵖ(x) converge, and what is its value (in terms of p)?