7–58. Improper integrals Evaluate the following integrals or state that they diverge.
53. ∫ (from 0 to 1) ln x dx
56. ∫ (from 0 to 1) 1/(x + √x) dx
59. Perpetual Annuity
Imagine that today you deposit $B in a savings account that earns interest at a rate of *p*% per year compounded continuously (see Section 7.2). The goal is to draw an income of $I per year from the account forever. The amount of money that must be deposited is:
B = I × ∫(from 0 to ∞) e^(-rt) dt
where r = p/100.
Suppose you find an account that earns 12% interest annually, and you wish to have an income from the account of $5000 per year. How much must you deposit today?
62. Electronic Chips Suppose the probability that a particular computer chip fails after a hours of operation is 0.00005 ∫(from a to ∞) e^(-0.00005t) dt.
a. Find the probability that the computer chip fails after 15,000 hr of operation.
77–86. Comparison Test Determine whether the following integrals converge or diverge.
78. ∫(from 0 to ∞) dx / (eˣ + x + 1)
81. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (sin²x) / x² dx
84. ∫(from 1 to ∞) (2 + cos x) / x² dx