Solution of the logistic equation Use separation of variables to show that the solution of the initial value problem
P'(t) = rP (1-P/K), P(0) = P₀
is P(t) = K/((K/P₀ − 1)e⁻ʳᵗ + 1)
A physiological model A common assumption in modeling drug assimilation is that the blood volume in a person is a single compartment that behaves like a stirred tank. Suppose the blood volume is a four-liter tank that initially has a zero concentration of a particular drug. At time t = 0, an intravenous line is inserted into a vein (into the tank) that carries a drug solution with a concentration of 500 mg/L. The inflow rate is 0.06 L/min. Assume the drug is quickly mixed thoroughly in the blood and that the volume of blood remains constant.
a. Write an initial value problem that models the mass of the drug in the blood, for t ≥ 0.
d. After how many minutes does the drug mass reach 90% of its steady-state level?
{Use of Tech} Analytical solution of the predator-prey equations The solution of the predator-prey equations
X'(t) = -ax + bxy,y’(t) = cy - dxy
can be viewed as parametric equations that describe the solution curves. Assume a, b, c, and d are positive constants and consider solutions in the first quadrant.
a. Recalling that dy/dx = y(t)/x′(t), divide the first equation by the second equation to obtain a separable differential equation in terms of x and y.
Stirred tank reaction A 100-L tank is filled with pure water when an inflow pipe is opened and a sugar solution with a concentration of 20 gm/L flows into the tank at a rate of 0.5 L/min. The solution is thoroughly mixed and flows out of the tank at a rate of 0.5 L/min.
c. At what time does the mass of sugar reach 95% of its steady-state level?
Blowup in finite time Consider the initial value problem y'(t) = yⁿ + 1, y(0) = y₀, where n is a positive integer.
b. Solve the initial value problem with n = 2 and y₀ = 1/√2.
45–48. General first-order linear equations Consider the general first-order linear equation y'(t)+a(t)y(t)=f(t). This equation can be solved, in principle, by defining the integrating factor p(t)=exp(∫a(t)dt). Here is how the integrating factor works. Multiply both sides of the equation by p (which is always positive) and show that the left side becomes an exact derivative. Therefore, the equation becomes
p(t)(y′(t) + a(t)y(t)) = d/dt(p(t)y(t)) = p(t)f(t).
Now integrate both sides of the equation with respect to t to obtain the solution. Use this method to solve the following initial value problems. Begin by computing the required integrating factor.
y′(t) + (2t)/(t² + 1)y(t) = 1 + 3t², y(1) = 4