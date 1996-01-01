Properties of stirred tank solutions
b. Verify that M(0) = M₀
A physiological model A common assumption in modeling drug assimilation is that the blood volume in a person is a single compartment that behaves like a stirred tank. Suppose the blood volume is a four-liter tank that initially has a zero concentration of a particular drug. At time t = 0, an intravenous line is inserted into a vein (into the tank) that carries a drug solution with a concentration of 500 mg/L. The inflow rate is 0.06 L/min. Assume the drug is quickly mixed thoroughly in the blood and that the volume of blood remains constant.
a. Write an initial value problem that models the mass of the drug in the blood, for t ≥ 0.
d. After how many minutes does the drug mass reach 90% of its steady-state level?
{Use of Tech} Analytical solution of the predator-prey equations The solution of the predator-prey equations
X'(t) = -ax + bxy,y’(t) = cy - dxy
can be viewed as parametric equations that describe the solution curves. Assume a, b, c, and d are positive constants and consider solutions in the first quadrant.
a. Recalling that dy/dx = y(t)/x′(t), divide the first equation by the second equation to obtain a separable differential equation in terms of x and y.