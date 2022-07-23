63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ
63–74. Arc length of polar curves Find the length of the following polar curves.
{Use of Tech} The complete limaçon r=4−2cosθ
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
a. Use a trigonometric substitution to find the length of the spiral, for 0≤θ≤√8.
Spiral arc length Consider the spiral r=4θ, for θ≥0.
c. Show that L′(θ)>0. Is L″(θ) positive or negative? Interpret your answer.
Circles in general Show that the polar equation
r² - 2r r₀ cos(θ - θ₀) = R² - r₀²
describes a circle of radius R whose center has polar coordinates (r₀, θ₀)
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
a. Find the area Aₙ of Rₙ.
Regions bounded by a spiral: Let Rₙ be the region bounded by the nth turn and the (n+1)st turn of the spiral r = e⁻ᶿ in the first and second quadrants, for θ ≥ 0 (see figure).
c. Evaluate lim(n→∞) Aₙ₊₁/Aₙ.
Tangents and normals: Let a polar curve be described by r = f(θ), and let ℓ be the line tangent to the curve at the point P(x,y) = P(r,θ) (see figure).
e. Prove that the values of θ for which ℓ is parallel to the y-axis satisfy tan θ = f(θ)/f'(θ).