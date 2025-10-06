54–69. Telescoping series

For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.





59. ∑ (k = –3 to ∞) 4 / ((4k – 3)(4k + 1))