Is it possible for a series of positive terms to converge conditionally? Explain.
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
59. ∑ (k = –3 to ∞) 4 / ((4k – 3)(4k + 1))
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))
61. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ln((k + 1) / k)
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
61. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ln((k + 1) / k)
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
63. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + p)(k + p + 1)), where p is a positive integer
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))