54–69. Telescoping series

For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.





63. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + p)(k + p + 1)), where p is a positive integer