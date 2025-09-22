Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Repeating Decimals A repeating decimal is a decimal number in which a sequence of digits repeats infinitely. For example, 0.456̅ means the digits '456' repeat endlessly. Understanding this pattern is essential to express the decimal as a series or fraction.

Geometric Series A geometric series is a sum of terms where each term is found by multiplying the previous term by a constant ratio. Repeating decimals can be represented as geometric series by expressing the repeating block as terms with decreasing powers of 1/10.