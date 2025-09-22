Geometric sums
Evaluate the geometric sums
∑ (from k = 0 to 9) (0.2)ᵏand∑ (from k = 2 to 9) (0.2)ᵏ.
Find a formula for the nth partial sum Sₙ of
∑ k = 1 to ∞[(1/(k + 3)) − (1/(k + 4))]
Use your formula to find the sum of the first 36 terms of the series.
Is it possible for a series of positive terms to converge conditionally? Explain.
46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))
59. ∑ (k = –3 to ∞) 4 / ((4k – 3)(4k + 1))
61. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) ln((k + 1) / k)
63. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + p)(k + p + 1)), where p is a positive integer