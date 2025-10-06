Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Telescoping Series A telescoping series is a series whose partial sums simplify because many terms cancel out. Typically, each term can be written as the difference of two successive terms in a sequence, allowing the sum to reduce to just a few terms. This simplification makes it easier to find the nth partial sum and analyze convergence. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series

Partial Sums and Their Limits The partial sum Sₙ of a series is the sum of its first n terms. To determine the series' behavior, we find a formula for Sₙ and then evaluate the limit as n approaches infinity. If this limit exists and is finite, the series converges to that value; otherwise, it diverges. Recommended video: 08:01 08:01 Integration Using Partial Fractions