46–53. Decimal expansions
Write each repeating decimal first as a geometric series and then as a fraction (a ratio of two integers).
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
49.0.037̅ = 0.037037…
51.0.456̅ = 0.456456456…
54–69. Telescoping series
For the following telescoping series, find a formula for the nth term of the sequence of partial sums {Sₙ}. Then evaluate limₙ→∞ Sₙ to obtain the value of the series or state that the series diverges.
57. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + 6)(k + 7))
59. ∑ (k = –3 to ∞) 4 / ((4k – 3)(4k + 1))
63. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / ((k + p)(k + p + 1)), where p is a positive integer
65. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) (1 / √(k + 1) – 1 / √(k + 3))
67. ∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 3 / (k² + 5k + 4)