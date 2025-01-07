Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits In calculus, a limit describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points where they may not be defined. Evaluating limits is crucial for determining continuity, derivatives, and integrals. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

Infinite Limits An infinite limit occurs when the value of a function increases or decreases without bound as the input approaches a certain point. For example, if the limit of a function approaches infinity, it indicates that the function's values grow larger and larger, which is essential for understanding vertical asymptotes in rational functions. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits