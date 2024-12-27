1:45 minutes 1:45 minutes Problem 12c Textbook Question Textbook Question Graph the function f(x)=e^−x / x(x+2)^2 using a graphing utility. (Experiment with your choice of a graphing window.) Use your graph to determine the following limits.

c. lim x→0^− f(x)

Verified Solution This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

3 views Mark as completed Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked