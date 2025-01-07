Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 3 from the left (denoted as x→3^−). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits refer to the limits of a function as the input approaches a specific value from one side only, either the left or the right. The notation x→3^− indicates that we are considering the limit as x approaches 3 from values less than 3. This is crucial for analyzing functions that may behave differently from each side of a point. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits