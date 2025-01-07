Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
1. Limits and Continuity
Finding Limits Algebraically
1:52 minutes
Problem 23a
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Determine the following limits.
a. lim x→4^+ x − 5 / (x − 4)^2
Verified Solution
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above
Video duration:1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Limits
A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 4 from the right (denoted as x→4^+).
Recommended video:
One-Sided Limits
One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The notation x→4^+ indicates that we are considering values of x that are greater than 4. This is crucial for analyzing functions that may behave differently when approaching a point from the left versus the right.
Recommended video:
Indeterminate Forms
Indeterminate forms occur in limit problems when direct substitution leads to expressions like 0/0 or ∞/∞, which do not provide clear information about the limit's value. In this question, substituting x=4 into the expression results in an indeterminate form, necessitating further analysis, such as factoring or applying L'Hôpital's Rule to resolve the limit.
Recommended video:
Guided course
3:56
Slope-Intercept Form
Watch next
Master Finding Limits by Direct Substitution with a bite sized video explanation from CallieStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice