Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limits A limit is a fundamental concept in calculus that describes the behavior of a function as its input approaches a certain value. It helps in understanding how functions behave near points of interest, including points of discontinuity or infinity. In this case, we are interested in the limit as x approaches 4 from the right (denoted as x→4^+). Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits

One-Sided Limits One-sided limits refer to the value that a function approaches as the input approaches a specific point from one side only. The notation x→4^+ indicates that we are considering values of x that are greater than 4. This is crucial for analyzing functions that may behave differently when approaching a point from the left versus the right. Recommended video: 05:50 05:50 One-Sided Limits