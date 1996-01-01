64–68. Shell method Use the shell method to find the volume of the following solids.
The solid formed when a hole of radius 3 is drilled symmetrically along the axis of a right circular cone of radius 6 and height 9
42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
42. The region bounded by f(x) = ln(x), y = 1, and the coordinate axes is revolved about the x-axis.
44. The region bounded by f(x) = sin(x) and the x-axis on [0, π] is revolved about the y-axis.
69. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = sin x and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume when R is revolved about the x-axis, or the volume when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
Two methods The region R in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola y = 4-x² and coordinate axes is revolved about the y-axis to produce a dome-shaped solid. Find the volume of the solid in the following ways:
a. Apply the disk method and integrate with respect to y.
b. Apply the shell method and integrate with respect to x.