Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=√sin x,y=1, and x=0; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
Two methods The region R in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola y = 4-x² and coordinate axes is revolved about the y-axis to produce a dome-shaped solid. Find the volume of the solid in the following ways:
a. Apply the disk method and integrate with respect to y.
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.
102–105. Volumes The region R is bounded by the curve y = ln(x) and the x-axis on the interval [1, e]. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved in the following ways.
102. About the y-axis
