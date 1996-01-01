42-47. Volumes of Solids Find the volume of the solid generated when the given region is revolved as described.
44. The region bounded by f(x) = sin(x) and the x-axis on [0, π] is revolved about the y-axis.
69. Comparing volumes Let R be the region bounded by y = sin x and the x-axis on the interval [0, π]. Which is greater, the volume when R is revolved about the x-axis, or the volume when R is revolved about the y-axis?
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=√sin x,y=1, and x=0; about the x-axis
Let R be the region bounded by the following curves. Find the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the given axis.
y=|x| and y=2−x^2; about the x-axis
Two methods The region R in the first quadrant bounded by the parabola y = 4-x² and coordinate axes is revolved about the y-axis to produce a dome-shaped solid. Find the volume of the solid in the following ways:
b. Apply the shell method and integrate with respect to x.
Area and volume The region R is bounded by the curves x = y²+2,y=x−4, and y=0 (see figure).
b. Write a single integral that gives the volume of the solid generated when R is revolved about the x-axis.
69-72. Volumes of solids Find the volume of the following solids.
70. The region bounded by y = 1/[x²(x² + 2)²], y = 0, x = 1, and x = 2 is revolved about the y-axis.