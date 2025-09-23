57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.





a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.





h₀ = 30,r = 0.25