{Use of Tech} Repeated square roots
Consider the sequence defined by
aₙ₊₁ = √(2 + aₙ),a₀ = √2, for n = 0, 1, 2, 3, …
a.Evaluate the first four terms of the sequence {aₙ}.
State the exact values first, and then the approximate values.
12–24. Limits of sequences Evaluate the limit of the sequence or state that it does not exist.
aₙ = ((3n² + 2n + 1) · sin(n)) / (4n³ + n) (Hint: Use the Squeeze Theorem.)
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 2, 4, 8, 16, ......}
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{1, 3, 9, 27, 81, ......}
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
Explain why or why not
Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c.The convergent sequences {aₙ} and {bₙ} differ in their first 100 terms, but aₙ = bₙ for n > 100.
It follows that limₙ→∞aₙ = limₙ→∞bₙ.