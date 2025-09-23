27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
Master Introduction to Sequences with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
27–34. Working with sequences Several terms of a sequence {aₙ}ₙ₌₁∞ are given.
a. Find the next two terms of the sequence.
{-5, 5, -5, 5, ......}
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.
h₀ = 20,r = 0.5
57–60. Heights of bouncing balls A ball is thrown upward to a height of hₒ meters. After each bounce, the ball rebounds to a fraction r of its previous height. Let hₙ be the height after the nth bounce. Consider the following values of hₒ and r.
a. Find the first four terms of the sequence of heights {hₙ}.
h₀ = 30,r = 0.25
72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences
Consider the following situations that generate a sequence
a.Write out the first five terms of the sequence.
Radioactive decay
A material transmutes 50% of its mass to another element every 10 years due to radioactive decay. Let Mₙ be the mass of the radioactive material at the end of the nᵗʰ decade, where the initial mass of the material is M₀ = 20g.
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{1.00001ⁿ}
6–9. Determine whether the following sequences converge or diverge, and state whether they are monotonic or whether they oscillate. Give the limit when the sequence converges.
{(−0.7)ⁿ}