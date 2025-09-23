72–75. {Use of Tech} Practical sequences

Consider the following situations that generate a sequence





a.Write out the first five terms of the sequence.





Drug elimination

Jack took a 200-mg dose of a pain killer at midnight. Every hour, 5% of the drug is washed out of his bloodstream. Let dₙ be the amount of drug in Jack’s blood n hours after the drug was taken, where d₀ = 200mg.