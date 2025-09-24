Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Geometric Series and Exponential Growth A geometric series has terms with a constant ratio between consecutive terms, often involving exponential expressions like 3^k. Understanding how exponential growth compares to polynomial growth (like k²) is crucial for analyzing the behavior of series terms as k approaches infinity. Recommended video: 06:00 06:00 Geometric Series

Divergence Test (Test for Divergence) This test states that if the limit of the terms of a series does not approach zero, the series diverges. It is a quick initial check to determine if further tests are necessary, especially useful when terms involve exponential functions. Recommended video: 05:44 05:44 Divergence Test (nth Term Test)