Trigonometric Functions Trigonometric functions, such as sine, cosine, and cotangent, are fundamental in calculus. They describe relationships between angles and sides of triangles and are periodic functions. Understanding their properties, such as their derivatives and integrals, is essential for solving problems involving trigonometric integrals. Recommended video: 6:04 6:04 Introduction to Trigonometric Functions

Integration Techniques Integration techniques, including substitution and integration by parts, are crucial for evaluating complex integrals. In the case of trigonometric integrals, recognizing patterns and using identities can simplify the process. Mastery of these techniques allows for the effective evaluation of integrals that may initially seem challenging. Recommended video: 06:18 06:18 Integration by Parts for Definite Integrals