c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
Suppose that the differentiable function y = f(x) has an inverse and that the graph of f passes through the point (2, 4) and has a slope of 1/3 there. Find the value of df⁻¹/dx at x = 4.
Use the results of Exercise 55 to show that the functions in Exercises 56–60 have inverses over their domains. Find a formula for df⁻¹/dx using Theorem 1.
f(x) = 27x³
155. Which is bigger, πᵉ or e^π?
Calculators have taken some of the mystery out of this once-challenging question.
(Go ahead and check; you will see that it is a very close call.)
You can answer the question without a calculator, though.
a. Find an equation for the line through the origin tangent to the graph of
y = ln(x).