Find an equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point .
- 0. Functions7h 55m
- Introduction to Functions18m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms36m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 31m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 41m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 58m
c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of h and k at (2, 2) and (−2, −2).
Key Concepts
Derivative as the Slope of the Tangent Line
Evaluating the Derivative at Specific Points
Understanding the Graphs of Functions h and k
Watch next
Master Slopes of Tangent Lines with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
The Eiffel Tower Property Let R be the region between the curves y = e^(-c·x) and y = -e^(-c·x) on the interval [a, ∞), where a ≥ 0 and c > 0.
The center of mass of R is located at (x̄, 0), where x̄ = [∫(a to ∞) x·e^(-c·x) dx] / [∫(a to ∞) e^(-c·x) dx]
(The profile of the Eiffel Tower is modeled by these two exponential curves; see the Guided Project ""The exponential Eiffel Tower"")
b. With a = 0 and c = 2, find the equations of the lines tangent to both curves at x = 0
In Exercises 41–44:
c. Evaluate df/dx at x = a and df⁻¹/dx at x = f(a) to show that
(df⁻¹/dx)|ₓ₌f(a) = 1 / (df/dx)|ₓ₌a
44. f(x) = 2x², x ≥ 0, a = 5
c. Find the slopes of the tangent lines to the graphs of f and g at (1, 1) and (−1, −1) (four tangent lines in all).
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
67. y= √(3x-2), 2/3 ≤ x ≤ 4, x_0=3
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
c. Find the equation for the tangent line to f at the specified point (x_0, f(x_0)).
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2
In Exercises 67–72, you will explore some functions and their inverses together with their derivatives and tangent line approximations at specified points. Perform the following steps using your CAS:
d. Find the equation for the tangent line to g at the point (f(x_0), x_0) located symmetrically across the 45° line y=x (which is the graph of the identity function). Use Theorem 1 to find the slope of this tangent line.
68. y= (3x+2)/(2x-11), -2 ≤ x ≤ 2, x_0=1/2